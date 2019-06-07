Crews respond to deadly house fire in Georgetown County

Georgetown County News

by: Tim Renaud

GEORGETOWN Co., S.C. (WBTW) One person has died in an early morning house fire.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to the fire on Genesis Drive and Annie Village before 4 a.m.

Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed one person has died.

SLED has been asked to do what we call an origin and cause investigation. We will try to determine how and where the fire started, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry.

No further information is available at this time.

