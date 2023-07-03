GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire was reported Monday afternoon at the Georgetown County School District’s Beck Center.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told News 2 that something “blew up” on the roof, which sparked the fire shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The center is located off West Church Street.

Police said the fire is currently contained, but noted there were flames coming through the roof when units arrived on the scene. Two ladder trucks remain at the location.

No injuries were reported.