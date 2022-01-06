Fire damages house, nearby homes on Pawleys Island early Thursday morning

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a fire that involved “several structures” on Pawleys Island early Thursday morning.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Windy Lane around 6:00 a.m. and began as a house fire. Several nearby homes were also damaged.

Multiple fire agencies, including Midway Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.

Ocean Highway was blocked while crews worked to get the fire under control. They had to extent fire hoses across the roadway to a nearby hydrant. Crews later reopened the roadway with some heavy traffic in the area.

There are no known injuries at this time, but Midway Fire is investigating.