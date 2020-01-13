Crews respond to reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet.
Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, says crews were dispatched around 4:50 a.m. Monday as mutual aid to a reported structure fire at 110 Highwood Circle.
Chief Doug Eggiman, with Midway Fire Rescue, says crews also responded and were dispatched to help cover stations for HCFR.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
