Crews respond to reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Murrells Inlet.

Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, says crews were dispatched around 4:50 a.m. Monday as mutual aid to a reported structure fire at 110 Highwood Circle.

Chief Doug Eggiman, with Midway Fire Rescue, says crews also responded and were dispatched to help cover stations for HCFR.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

