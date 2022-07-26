GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Georgetown early Tuesday morning.

The Georgetown Fire Department said the blaze happened near the intersection of Whitton and Fraser Streets.

The home had four occupants and all were able to escape safely.

No injuries have been reported at this time and officials considered the home a total loss.

Midway Fire and Georgetown County Fire also assisted in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Count on 2 for updates.