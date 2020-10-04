Crews responding to hazmat spill in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue is responding to a hazardous materials situation at the HotSpot gas station on Highway 17 and South Causeway Road.

Update Pawleys Island – photo of the gas tanker with ruptured sidewall. pic.twitter.com/97CyFh3jtH — Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) October 4, 2020

According to Midway Fire Rescue, a tanker truck is spilling fuel.

The agency tweeted about the incident at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Midway Fire Rescue crews are operating on a hazardous materials incident on Ocean Highway and S. Causeway Road.



Tanker truck loosing fuel, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/UxIcCLv6i2 — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) October 4, 2020

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) confirmed that Highway 17 is closed, and a 2,000 foot perimeter has been requested.

Carolina Scanner reports that a nearby shopping center is being evacuated, as fumes from the fuel are making people in the area sick.

Pawleys Island #GeorgetownSC Large gasoline spill at Ocean Hwy & South Causeway at Hot Spot. Hwy 17 is completely closed. Evacuation in progress of Food Lion shopping area. — Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) October 4, 2020

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.