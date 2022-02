GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Georgetown early Friday morning.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were dispatched to a home on Deer Run Avenue, not far from the Yawkey Wildlife Center.

“First arriving units advised (there was) fire through the roof of a large residential structure,” officials said.

Midway Fire Rescue is providing assistance.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.