Crews responding to large fire at Pawleys Island Lumber

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to a large fire at Pawleys Island Lumber early Thursday morning.

Video revealed large flames coming from the facility on Archer Road.

Crews say the fire caused extensive damage to a building at the site. No injuries were reported.

Midway Fire Rescue was supported by regional fire agencies.

Photo: Midway Fire Rescue

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.