Crews responding to ‘large gas leak’ near Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Murrells Inlet.

Officials with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District say the leak happened in the area of 12182 Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet just before 9:00 a.m.

They say some businesses in the area will not be able to operate until the leak is fixed, including the Starbucks off the 17 Bypass on the frontage road.

There is no word on what caused the leak or when repairs are expected to be completed.

