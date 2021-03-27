Emergency crews respond to chemical leak at 3V Sigma plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a hazardous materials incident at 3V Sigma USA in Georgetown.

The plant is located on Woodstock Street in an unincorporated area of the county.

According to News 2’s sister station, WBTW, Assistant Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire said the liquid spill was contained to the building.

He said one person was taken to a hospital and two did not want to be treated at the hospital.

Midway Fire Rescue, who is assisting Georgetown County Fire EMS, say people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

