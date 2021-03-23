Officials: Car clipped by train in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a vehicle and train in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown County Emergency Management, fire and ems crews are responding to the scene on Highmarket Street near Hilliard Street.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office tell News 2 the back end of a car was clipped by the passing train.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.