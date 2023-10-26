UPDATE: The body of a missing boater has been recovered following a two-boat crash on the Pee Dee River.

SCDNR is investigating the incident.

—

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a missing boater Thursday morning following a two-boat collision on the Pee Dee River.

The accident happened near the Yauhannah bridge along the Horry-Georgetown County line.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is assisting the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in the search.

Officials with SCDNR ask people to avoid the Highway 701 landing on the Pee Dee.

This is a developing story…