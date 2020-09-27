Crews resume search for missing boaters in Georgetown Monday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the search for two missing boaters will resume Monday morning.

Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both around 33-years-old, were last seen on Sunday, September 27 aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.

Crews say the search has been unsuccessful as of Sunday evening.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed side-scan sonar in the bay in an effort to locate the boat and its occupants.

The Coast Guard continued their search throughout the night while the sheriff’s office will rejoin them Monday morning.