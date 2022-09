GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday.

One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The exact time of the incident is unknown.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.