MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a gunshot that struck a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to GCSO, no injuries were reported and one person is detained Saturday morning following the incident.

Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident involving a man and a woman.

No additional information was immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.