Deputies: 17-year-old arrested for the shooting of two juveniles in Plantersville

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting of two juveniles that happened Monday on Exodus Drive in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a residence in Plantersville around 3:00 p.m. where they apprehended a 17-year-old male.

The 17-year-old, who has not been named because of his age, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

