Deputies: 22-year-old Georgetown man arrested for distribution of heroin

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was arrested after a drug investigation, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the four-month investigation ended with a man being arrested near Andrews.

Maleek Zhaquan Johnson, 22, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday by deputies. Johnson was inside a truck meeting with others when he was arrested. Deputies seized a loaded .38 caliber revolver, a “significant” quantity of heroin, marijuana packaged for sale, a “large amount” of money, a digital scale, and packaging materials, according to deputies.

Deputies said the heroin seized would’ve resulted in several hundred dosage units on the streets and is valued between $8,000 – $10,000.

Johnson was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, trafficking heroin (28 or more grams), possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (second offense), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.