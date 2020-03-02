Deputies: 52-year-old man charged with criminal sexual conduct in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown arrested a 52-year-old man after they say he sexually assaulted a minor.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said deputies responded to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital on Sunday after receiving a report of sexual assault.

Investigators met with the victim – who is a minor – and collected a statement and physical evidence regarding the assault. They also spoke with witnesses regarding the assault.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants and quickly located 52-year-old Michael Lloyd Micheau, who now faces charges of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree, and two additional charges of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Micheau is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

An investigation is on-going.