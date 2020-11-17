Deputies announce second arrest in Georgetown animal cruelty case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has been charged in an animal cruelty case out of Georgetown County.

Deputies first responded to a home on Voss Trail Road after receiving reports of dogs being left chained and in cages without food or clean water. When they arrived at the home, deputies located several dogs who appeared to be emaciated and dog skeletons in the yard.

Steven Graham was arrested and charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty on Monday.

But deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced additional charges in the case on Tuesday.

Hailey Marie Lynch, 22, turned herself in to deputies on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on one count of animal cruelty.

Both were housed at Georgetown County Detention Center. The dogs were taken to St. Francis Animal Center for treatment.