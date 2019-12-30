Deputies arrest 2 men for breaking into vehicles in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested over the weekend for breaking into cars in Georgetown.

Deputies on Saturday responded to reports of an active car burglary on Old Charleston Road, where they located and detained two suspects described by an eye witness.

Authorities were able to recover multiple items that were taken from the vehicle.

Ashton and Brandon Mcelveen were arrested and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where they face charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Deputies are still investigating other vehicle break-ins in the Maryville area. There is no word yet of the pair are believed to be connected to those break-ins.