GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown County man who is suspected of double murder.

Lavorn Johnson is charged with two counts of murder for the murders of Melvin Wise, 57, and Andrene Stewart, 41.

In addition, he is charged with two counts of desecration of a corpse and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The pair were from New York and were visiting relatives in Dunbar in late 2022 at the time of their murder. According to GCSO, Wise and Stewart’s bodies were found in a shallow grave in the Choppee Community near Whitmire Avenue and Postfoot Circle on Feb. 18.

Johnson is held at Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.