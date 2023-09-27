GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected in Sunday morning’s robbery at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Andrews.

Thomas Jermaine Blake faces is charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

According to Sheriff Carter Weaver’s office, witnesses told deputies that a stocky man with shoulder–length dreadlocks approached the store manager on a bicycle at about 6 a.m. as she arrived to open the store. He pulled a handgun, ordered her to open the store’s safe and put money in his backpack.

The suspect told the manager and other employees not to move for five minutes before riding his bicycle toward the intersection of Cherry and North Morgan streets.

