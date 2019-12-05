Deputies arrest third suspect in Litchfield drive-by shooting

LITCHFIELD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown say they have arrested three people in connection to a drive-by shooting in Litchfield.

The shooting happened on November 26, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

They said two suspects were arrested within 24-hours of the shooting and through an investigation identified a third suspect – the driver of the vehicle involved in that drive-by.

Deputies say that suspect, a juvenile male, surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday.

The department is withholding that suspect’s name because he is a juvenile. He is being charged with accessory to a felony.