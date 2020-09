GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County assisted in the removal of abandoned boats and debris from the Sandy Island Boat Landing on Wednesday.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the agency assisted the county’s Environmental Services and Public Works Divisions to remove old boats, trailers, and other abandoned items from the landing on the Waccamaw Neck.

Deputies say despite the inclement weather, they were able to remove more than 18,600 lbs of debris.