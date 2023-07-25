GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A baby was taken to a Georgetown County hospital on Tuesday after becoming overheated while traveling in a vehicle with no air conditioning.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a family from Andrews was traveling to visit with relatives when they noticed their infant in distress because of the heat.

The family said the car has no air conditioning but said the windows were rolled down.

Officials said the family pulled into Sampit Park off Alt US 17 around 2:00 p.m. and called 9-1-1 for assistance.

The sheriff’s office said that when EMS arrived, the baby was “hot to the touch,” crying, and in some distress. The child was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition.