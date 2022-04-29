MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning in Murrells Inlet.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found at the Morse Park Landing near the Hot Fish Club.

While the coroner will determine the cause of death, law enforcement told News 2 they are treating it as a drowning.

“Other agencies are participating with GCSO marine units in the recovery, and the coroner has been notified,” the agency said.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.