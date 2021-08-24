Deputies confirm two dead in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two residents dead.

According to deputies, a man and a woman were shot shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday night at a residence in Georgetown County.

Officials say when deputies arrived to the scene of a residence on Sutton Rd. they found a woman deceased from a gunshot wound and a man seriously wounded. The man was pronounced dead at Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to deputies.

GCSO continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 843-546-5101.