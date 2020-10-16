Deputies hope to identify two people in Pawleys Island shoplifting case

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for two individuals in a shoplifting case.

It happened Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. in the Pawleys Island community.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a female suspect is accused of shoplifting three Tervis tumblers from Palmetto Ace Hardware on Ocean Highway.

A second individual, believed to be a male acquaintance, is also wanted for questioning in the case.

Deputies say the pair left in a light colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

