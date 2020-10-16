Deputies hope to identify two people in Pawleys Island shoplifting case

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provided

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for two individuals in a shoplifting case.

It happened Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. in the Pawleys Island community.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a female suspect is accused of shoplifting three Tervis tumblers from Palmetto Ace Hardware on Ocean Highway.

A second individual, believed to be a male acquaintance, is also wanted for questioning in the case.

Deputies say the pair left in a light colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES