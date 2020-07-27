Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating the theft of vehicles from a hunting club

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who stole vehicles from a hunting club over the weekend.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Rose Hill Road community on Saturday after receiving reports that a Rubicon ATV and Kubota side-by-side utility vehicle were stolen from the property.

Video footage gathered by investigators revealed the side-by-side utility vehicle was seen crossing the road at the Union Station junction and traveling down Henry Road into Williamsburg County.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved should call Investigator Jonathan Griffith at (843) 436-6055.