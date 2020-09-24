Deputies investigate after man’s body found in Pawleys Island

Georgetown County News

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBWT) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Pawleys Island area.

Thursday morning, officials were notified after they say a woman found the body of a white male at the end of a Georgieville community road near a line of woods.

The coroner has been called to the scene, but the man has not yet been identified. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES