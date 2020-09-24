Deputies investigate after man’s body found in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBWT) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Pawleys Island area.
Thursday morning, officials were notified after they say a woman found the body of a white male at the end of a Georgieville community road near a line of woods.
The coroner has been called to the scene, but the man has not yet been identified. Count on us for updates.
