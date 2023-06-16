Georgetown County deputies shared a surveillance photo of a man wanted for questioning after using a counterfeit bill

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after counterfeit money was used to purchase items from a convenience store.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) are working to identify an individual who allegedly used a fake $50 bill to buy items from the Circle K on Ocean Highway and Waverly Road this week.

The suspect was driving a gray Honda Pilot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Carter Weaver asked that anyone with information call GCSO at 843-546-5102.