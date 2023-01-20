GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after an occupied home and vehicle were both sprayed with gunshots Thursday night, deputies say.

An occupied residence and a vehicle on Lot Drive were both struck by gunfire around 10 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 13, shots were fired on the same home, with 2 people inside at the time.

Shortly after, around 10:30 p.m., a brown sedan moving in the area of Player and Highmarket Streets was also hit by gunfire. Shots were fired into the back and side of the vehicle, GCSO said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.