GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and was witnessed by multiple people.

“Multiple witnesses stated they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after,” said an official with the sheriff’s office.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as 19-year-old Ty’Quez De’Metrius Walker. Walker died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Ridgeway.

An autopsy will be performed Friday at MUSC.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said they arrested 30-year-old Ryan O’Neil Woodruff for his role in the deadly shooting.

“Woodruff was detained at the scene and further investigation resulted in his arrest,” said Sheriff Weaver.

Officials said Woodruff was out on bond after being charged with the May 2021 murder of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr. in Georgetown.

He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending warrant service for murder.