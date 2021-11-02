Deputies investigating after SUV stolen in Andrews was involved in Moncks Corner crash

Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a stolen car case out of Andrews (Photo provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a person of interest connected to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Person of interest (Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

A 2020 white Jaguar F-Pace with black rims was reported stolen from a residence in Andrews on County Line Road Monday around 9:00 a.m.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos from the Citgo off County Line Road where a person stopped to purchase gasoline for the SUV.

“The vehicle was involved in an accident in Moncks Corner around 11:00 a.m. Monday,” deputies said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then ran on foot.

Anyone with information about the woman in the photos should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

