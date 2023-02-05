GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday night in Georgetown County.

It happened at a Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a handgun,” officials said. “They fled the scene in a black pickup truck traveling toward Countyline Road.”

Deputies said the truck did not have a license plate.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.