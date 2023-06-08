Security footage released by GCSO show the suspect before and after the alleged burglary at Victory Christian Fellowship.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the theft of lawn maintenance equipment from an Academy Avenue church.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) are asking for help from the community in identifying a man accused of stealing the items from Victory Christian Fellowship on Wednesday morning.

The break-in and theft happened around 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Stolen items include a Husqvarna string trimmer and a Poulan leaf blower.

Surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office show the suspect with a bicycle before the break-in and leaving with the stolen items afterward.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or the suspect’s identity, is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.