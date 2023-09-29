GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating after a Carvers Bay Middle STEAM Academy student reported that another student had a gun on the school bus Friday morning.

According to GCSO, deputies and the school resource officer responded and conducted a search of the student, everywhere he had been that day, and the bus.

Officials said a handgun was found hidden in the ceiling tiles in one of the school’s restrooms and was secured by deputies around 12:15 p.m.

The accused student has been detained, according to deputies.

“School safety is a priority for Georgetown County School District,” GCSD Director of Communications Kristi Kibler said in a news release. “Because of the reports made by CBMSA students today, we were able to quickly initiate an investigation and maintain the safety of the school.”

Kibler said the student will face criminal charges as well as be subject to disciplinary action “pursuant to the district’s discipline policy.”