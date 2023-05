GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a passenger was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning near Andrews.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, one occupant of a vehicle was struck by a bullet fired from another vehicle near the Highway 521 bypass just before 3:00 a.m.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

