GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into an occupied house Monday night.

According to GCSO deputies responded to reports of shots fired into a home shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday on Meadow Street.

A similar incident occurred on January 26.

A witness reported a subject wearing a hoodie fleeing the scene on foot.

A deputy chased the subject before losing him on Dandelion Court.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.