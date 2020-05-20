Deputies investigating shooting in Murrells Inlet, suspect fled

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Murrells Inlet, according to Public Information Officer, Jason Lesley.
The shooting happened Wednesday on Lomax Court, Lesley said.
One man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
