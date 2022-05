GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators in Georgetown County are looking to identify a man who may be connected to a recent shoplifting incident.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office provided a surveillance photo of a man who they said entered Akers Discount Golf on US 17 in Murrells Inlet on May 18.

“He is wanted for questioning in a reported shoplifting,” deputies said.

Anyone who may have information about the person is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.