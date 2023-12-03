GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday.

Officials said a 20-year-old from the Sampit area suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while driving on Powell Road.

“The victim was not cooperative with deputies from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office when asked about the identity of the shooters prior to being transported to an area hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.