Deputies, K9 unit capture suspect after chase in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Blitz captured a robbery suspect after he abandoned his vehicle and fled into woods and a swamp of Corner Loop Drive.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, deputies responded to the report of a strong-arm robbery at Dollar General in the city of Georgetown when an agent with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit spotted the suspect driving south on U.S. 17.

The suspect attempted to elude officers in his vehicle and then by foot, Weaver added. Deputies, including K9 Blitz and handler Cpl. Joseph Kosydar, tracked the suspect, identified as Pierre Gasque of Georgetown, and took him into custody.

Officials stated that charges are pending.