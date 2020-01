PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft case.

Deputies say large vintage Gulf, Pure and ESSO Gasoline signs were recently stolen from the Litchfield Fish House Restaurant in Pawleys Island.

The owner of the restaurant said the signs were stolen sometime between December 23rd and 26th.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.