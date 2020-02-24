Deputies looking for man who stole tools from the Santee Electric compound in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who they believe was involved in a break-in at Santee Electric.

Georgetown County deputies say the break-in happened on February 16th.

Deputies say the suspect was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark brown pants and boots in a photograph that was taken at the time of the break-in.

They say the male suspect entered the Santee Electric compound by cutting a chain-link fence and stole a chainsaw and tools from company trucks.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Investigator Dawud Aswad at (843) 436-6085 or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.