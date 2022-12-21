GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect.

Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on December 19 and began stealing snack items.

“A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled the store before deputies could arrive,” said officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking anyone who may be able to identify the woman – or know where she is – to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.