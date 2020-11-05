Deputies: Man accused of stealing Murrells Inlet shrimp boat now in custody

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies have a suspect in custody in connection to the theft a shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet on October 31.

Daniel Connor Janowski, 28, of Colorado, was arrested Wednesday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Janowski has also been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle that was recovered from the parking lot at Marlin Quay Marina, GCSO said.

Janowski is accused of taking the Lila Lee, a refurbished trawler that was recovered after being found on a sand bar north of Murrells Inlet, according to GCSO.

A deputy from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources took Janowski into custody while he was in a dinghy preparing to board a boat near Georgetown harbor.

He is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.