Deputies: man arrested in Murrells Inlet after he assaulted hospital worker, fled from hospital

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested in Murrells Inlet after deputies say he attacked a hospital worker and fled the scene in his hospital gown.

Michael Dozier, 26, was arrested Sunday after Georgetown deputies say he assaulted a medical worker.

Around 8 p.m. deputies responded to Waccamaw ER in Murrells Inlet where they were told Dozier had fled the hospital on foot, according to deputies.

Deputies were told Dozier hopped a fence heading through backyards while still in a hospital issued gown, deputies said.

Two houses down from the ER, deputies say they located Dozier who was on the porch of a home, banging on the door.

Dozier then, according to deputies, ran from authorities and hopped a fence into the backyard of the home.

Deputies were able to detain Dozier and took him back to the ER.

When they were once again at the ER, deputies spoke to the victim who said he and Dozier got into a fight, causing hospital security to tase Dozier.

Dozier then removed the prongs of the taser from his chest and charged at the victim, attempting to hit him, according to deputies.

Security then chased Dozier through the hospital before he fled on foot, deputies said.

He is being charged with assault and battery in the third degree and resisting a lawful arrest.

He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is being held on a $6, 087.50 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: