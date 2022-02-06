Deputies: Police chases ends with officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Sunday that an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the shooting involved an officer with the Hemingway Police Department located in Williamsburg County. The shooting came after a police pursuit that started in Williamsburg County and ended with a crash in Georgetown County at Choppee and Schoolhouse Roads.

GCSO said that deputies arrived after the incident and “secured the scene until it could be processed” by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time. Limited information was available.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated as News 2 receives new information.

