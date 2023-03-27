GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a man who was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.

Michael Edward Davis was reported missing by his family to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night.

He was last been by his daughter at their Kicks Drive home on March 25.

Reports say Davis has a medical condition and has missed his medication for two days.

Davis (61) is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, and 160 pounds. He was last wearing a black hoodie, black hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 843-546-5102.